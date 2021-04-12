Analysts Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Luxfer posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.35 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LXFR shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Luxfer by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Luxfer by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

LXFR opened at $20.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.71 million, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

