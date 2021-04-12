Analysts Anticipate MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). MongoDB reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 184.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDB. Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

Shares of MDB traded up $6.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $304.21. The stock had a trading volume of 600,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.39. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $137.07 and a 52 week high of $428.96.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $65,189,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,502,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 335,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,985,288. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in MongoDB by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

