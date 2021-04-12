Analysts Anticipate STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $879.87 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) will post sales of $879.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for STERIS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $870.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $890.00 million. STERIS reported sales of $822.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that STERIS will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

STE stock opened at $199.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.08 and a 200-day moving average of $185.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS has a 12 month low of $138.66 and a 12 month high of $203.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,457,251,000 after purchasing an additional 142,327 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,592,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,249,520,000 after buying an additional 123,446 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in STERIS by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,692,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in STERIS by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,265,000 after buying an additional 188,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

