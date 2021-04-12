Analysts Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. Synopsys reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Synopsys by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $257.92. 41,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $133.27 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

