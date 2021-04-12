Analysts Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.38 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to report sales of $21.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.72 billion and the highest is $22.27 billion. Target posted sales of $19.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full-year sales of $91.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.70 billion to $95.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $95.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.48 billion to $97.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

TGT stock opened at $205.36 on Monday. Target has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $207.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.82 and its 200-day moving average is $177.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,929 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Target by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

