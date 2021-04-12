Analysts Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. The Ensign Group reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $83,918.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,324 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $93.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day moving average of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.05%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.