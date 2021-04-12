Analysts Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.59 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will post $726.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $712.41 million and the highest is $736.22 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $689.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 79.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 65.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 40,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,262,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $182.70 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

