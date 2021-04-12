Analysts Anticipate Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $521.82 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will post sales of $521.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $483.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $559.80 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $784.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,760,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,656,000 after purchasing an additional 179,959 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,148,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,241,000 after purchasing an additional 247,775 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,234,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,065,000 after purchasing an additional 73,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 780,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $30.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $32.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

