Analysts Expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) to post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. BCE posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BCE.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCE. TD Securities dropped their price target on BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $52,067,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,261,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 86,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in BCE by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 61,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BCE has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6816 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCE (BCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.