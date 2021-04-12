Analysts Expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.94) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chembio Diagnostics.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CEMI shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEMI. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,041,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.88. 1,141,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,105,958. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.