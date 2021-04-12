Analysts Expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cubic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.32. Cubic reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 441.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Cubic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on CUB shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair cut Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cubic in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cubic by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cubic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,564,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cubic during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cubic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $315,536,000 after buying an additional 54,615 shares during the last quarter.

CUB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.90. The stock had a trading volume of 303,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.15 and a beta of 0.89. Cubic has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

