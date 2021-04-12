Analysts Expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). DraftKings reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $4.28 on Monday, hitting $58.03. The company had a trading volume of 23,757,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,485,914. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average of $54.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DraftKings by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,623,000 after acquiring an additional 195,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DraftKings by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,764 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,198,000 after acquiring an additional 484,468 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in DraftKings by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,929,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,828,000 after acquiring an additional 656,600 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

