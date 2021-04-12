Analysts Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to report sales of $32.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.45 million to $33.09 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $34.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $131.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.90 million to $134.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $127.10 million, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $130.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

