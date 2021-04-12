Analysts Expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $608.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will announce $608.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $626.50 million and the lowest is $591.00 million. Kontoor Brands posted sales of $504.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KTB. UBS Group raised Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KTB opened at $56.95 on Monday. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

