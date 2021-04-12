Analysts Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Billion

Brokerages predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post $3.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. Lam Research posted sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $14.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.01 billion to $14.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.50 billion to $15.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.71.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after buying an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $658,961,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $662.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $572.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $229.69 and a 52 week high of $669.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

