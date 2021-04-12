Analysts Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to Announce $2.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will report earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.39. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $6.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Inherent Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after purchasing an additional 972,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $14,193,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 35,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 262,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.98. The company had a trading volume of 399,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,553. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

