Analysts Expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.98. MSA Safety posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $388.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.60 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $275,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,078,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $848,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 288,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $58,633,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSA traded up $2.18 on Monday, hitting $154.68. 105,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,036. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $94.96 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.69. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

