Analysts Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.28. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of PNFP traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,906. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 13.41%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $427,940.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,590,951.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,932,000 after buying an additional 284,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,610,000 after buying an additional 315,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after buying an additional 93,495 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,026,000 after acquiring an additional 986,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 828,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

