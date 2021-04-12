Analysts Expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. PRA Group reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $36.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.04. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in PRA Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 139,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PRA Group in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in PRA Group by 367.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth about $19,554,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in PRA Group by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.