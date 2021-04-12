Analysts Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of PBH stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $44.30. 228,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $47.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 99,597 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 29,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,301,000 after purchasing an additional 338,671 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

