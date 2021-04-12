Analysts Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Square reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 850%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.57.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total transaction of $2,266,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,239,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,172,260 shares of company stock worth $270,283,936 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $261.97. 204,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,732,648. Square has a twelve month low of $56.12 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $119.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.75, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.12.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

