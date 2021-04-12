Analysts Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Equities analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to report sales of $2.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.90 billion and the lowest is $2.86 billion. State Street posted sales of $3.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT opened at $86.47 on Monday. State Street has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

