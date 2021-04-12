Analysts Expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.22 Million

Analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will post $20.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.02 million and the highest is $21.42 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $12.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $115.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $137.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $205.87 million, with estimates ranging from $201.46 million to $210.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXMD shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

