Analysts Expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to Post -$1.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to post ($1.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings of ($1.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBPH. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of TBPH traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.24. 962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $11,687,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3,191.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 641,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 621,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,810,000 after purchasing an additional 171,761 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 139,236 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 90,026 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

