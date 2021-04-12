Analysts Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will report $33.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $34.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $137.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.56 billion to $158.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $138.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.97 billion to $148.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 108.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

