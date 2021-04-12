Analysts Expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to post earnings per share of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.36. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of WST stock opened at $296.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.41. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $156.92 and a 52 week high of $312.12. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.24, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

