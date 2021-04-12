Analysts Issue Forecasts for Netflix, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings of $9.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.63 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.45.

NFLX stock opened at $555.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $526.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.56. Netflix has a 12-month low of $367.70 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $106,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

