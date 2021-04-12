Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ricoh Company, Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ricoh in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ricoh’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Ricoh alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ricoh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

RICOY stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. Ricoh has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 0.89.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.