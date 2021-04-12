Analysts Offer Predictions for Mullen Group Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Mullen Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.53.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$12.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$4.14 and a 12-month high of C$12.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.58.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.30 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

