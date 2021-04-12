Analysts Offer Predictions for The Simply Good Foods Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Simply Good Foods in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. William Blair also issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

SMPL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. DA Davidson cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. The Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

