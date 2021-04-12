Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 12th (AAPL, ATZ, CCO, CJR.B, CMMC, CS, DPW, ERO, FIL, FM)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 12th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $142.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)

had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$25.00.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.50. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$6.25 to C$7.25. CIBC currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$4.00.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.50.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €51.26 ($60.31) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$5.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$34.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was given a $29.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$14.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$32.00 to C$35.00. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by Tudor Pickering to C$35.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$45.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$15.60 to C$16.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $292.00 to $301.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $579.00 to $575.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $356.00 to $372.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $200.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$63.00 to C$64.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$58.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$57.50.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $62.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $355.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$44.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$60.00 to C$55.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $407.00 to $421.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by Tudor Pickering to C$33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$28.00 to C$33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $47.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$2.50.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$32.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $187.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $176.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $94.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $246.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $173.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $112.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $233.00 to $244.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

