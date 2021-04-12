Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Givaudan (GVDBF)

Givaudan (OTCMKTS: GVDBF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/9/2021 – Givaudan had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/6/2021 – Givaudan had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/6/2021 – Givaudan had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/31/2021 – Givaudan had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/29/2021 – Givaudan had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/11/2021 – Givaudan had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/10/2021 – Givaudan had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/12/2021 – Givaudan had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $4,085.04 on Monday. Givaudan SA has a 1-year low of $3,291.04 and a 1-year high of $4,481.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,847.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,048.95.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

