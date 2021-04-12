Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS: SEOAY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/9/2021 – Stora Enso Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

4/7/2021 – Stora Enso Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

4/3/2021 – Stora Enso Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

3/31/2021 – Stora Enso Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Shares of SEOAY stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.75. 10,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,357. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.67%.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.