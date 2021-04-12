Analysts Set Expectations for Athene Holding Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Athene in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Athene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

ATH has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lowered Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $50.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $55.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $60,278,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 442,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,131 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

