Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 12th (ABB, ADDYY, ADRZY, ANFGF, ARCB, ARKAY, ASEKY, ASOMY, AVVIY, BBL)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 12th:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Get ABB Ltd alerts:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operating segment consists of Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group and Others. Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works and petroleum sales. Aisin Takaoka Group segment handles engine and brake cast components. Aisin AW Group deals with automatic transmissions and car navigation systems. Advics Group segment offers brake components. Others segment includes automotive parts lineup, energy systems, mainstay products for the major group companies, life and amenity products. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Kariya, Japan. “

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Zacks Investment Research began coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA). The firm issued a not rated rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.