Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 12th (ABTX, AKRO, AMRB, ARCT, ASBFY, ASOMY, ASRT, ATHA, BMWYY, COOSF)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, April 12th:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Allegiance Bancshares Inc alerts:

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.