Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Aviva (AVVIY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS: AVVIY) recently:

3/30/2021 – Aviva had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/30/2021 – Aviva had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/25/2021 – Aviva was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/22/2021 – Aviva had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/11/2021 – Aviva was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2021 – Aviva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/5/2021 – Aviva had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/25/2021 – Aviva had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/22/2021 – Aviva was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/18/2021 – Aviva was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of AVVIY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.14. 102,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,809. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.30. Aviva plc has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $11.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.7315 per share. This represents a yield of 6.43%. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

