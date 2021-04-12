Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE: CNQ):

4/8/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$52.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$29.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$42.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$42.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$45.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$45.00.

3/4/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$40.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$41.00 to C$44.00.

2/19/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital to C$50.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$38.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$16.55 and a 12-month high of C$41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.63.

Get Canadian Natural Resources Limited alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total value of C$2,322,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,290,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$88,661,686.08. Insiders sold a total of 95,875 shares of company stock worth $3,671,207 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.