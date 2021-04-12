Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Johnson Matthey (JMPLY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS: JMPLY):

4/7/2021 – Johnson Matthey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Johnson Matthey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/1/2021 – Johnson Matthey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Johnson Matthey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/29/2021 – Johnson Matthey is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/23/2021 – Johnson Matthey is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/9/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

3/3/2021 – Johnson Matthey was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/2/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

JMPLY stock opened at $87.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.01 and its 200-day moving average is $72.63. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $94.45.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

