Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

4/9/2021 – New York Community Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – New York Community Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – New York Community Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – New York Community Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – New York Community Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – New York Community Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – New York Community Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.50 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – New York Community Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.50 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – New York Community Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.50 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYCB opened at $12.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,630,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 383.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,748,000 after acquiring an additional 266,956 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

