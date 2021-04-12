Analyzing Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) and Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) and Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Extended Stay America shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of Bally’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Extended Stay America and Bally’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extended Stay America N/A N/A N/A Bally’s -3.21% -1.12% -0.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Extended Stay America and Bally’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extended Stay America 0 3 5 0 2.63 Bally’s 0 0 3 0 3.00

Extended Stay America presently has a consensus price target of $17.28, indicating a potential downside of 12.69%. Bally’s has a consensus price target of $71.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.65%. Given Bally’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Extended Stay America.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Extended Stay America and Bally’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extended Stay America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bally’s $523.58 million 3.56 $55.13 million $1.81 33.30

Bally’s has higher revenue and earnings than Extended Stay America.

Summary

Extended Stay America beats Bally’s on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado. As of March 9, 2021, it owned and operated 11 casinos that comprise 13,260 slot machines, 459 game tables, and 2,941 hotel rooms, as well as a horse racetrack across seven states. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was founded in 2004 and is incorporated in Providence, Rhode Island.

