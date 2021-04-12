Anchor Protocol One Day Volume Tops $6.88 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.98 or 0.00008309 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $261.28 million and $6.88 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,446,633 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

