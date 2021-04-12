Anderson Hoagland & Co. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $80.21 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $80.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.36.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

