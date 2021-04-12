Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.12.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Angi from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Angi alerts:

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 308,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,364,259.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 664,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,810.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,081. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $139,910,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $44,128,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 558,772 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its stake in Angi by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 1,000,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WS Management Lllp raised its holdings in Angi by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 743,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

ANGI stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. Angi has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,489.49 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Angi had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. Angi’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.