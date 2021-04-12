Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, March 5th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 605,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,957. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $21.59.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

