Anita M. Sands Sells 30,380 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,684,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 260.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 40,337 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.41.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

