Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 144.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anixa Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $4.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.58. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arnold M. Baskies acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $109,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

