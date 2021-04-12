ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises approximately 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ANSYS worth $20,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in ANSYS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $367.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,719. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.21 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.87 and a 200-day moving average of $344.76.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.11.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,157 shares of company stock worth $5,941,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.