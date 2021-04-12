ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.11.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $366.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.76. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $234.21 and a 52-week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,607,730.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,768 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 334.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,904,000 after acquiring an additional 397,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $133,527,000. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after buying an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after buying an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in ANSYS by 587.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,380,000 after buying an additional 146,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.