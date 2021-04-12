Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

AM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of AM opened at $8.53 on Monday. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $203.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.42%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.